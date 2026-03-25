India Pushes for Piped Gas Switch to Ease LPG Woes

As India faces a critical LPG shortage exacerbated by conflicts in West Asia, the government has enforced a swift transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) in regions with pipeline infrastructure.

The newly issued mandate intends to diversify supply sources and fortify the nation's energy independence.

This initiative targets the rapid rollout of pipeline networks and streamlined approval processes to overcome the current reliance on LPG.

(With inputs from agencies.)