India Pushes for Piped Gas Switch to Ease LPG Woes
India has mandated a switch from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas with available connections. This move aims to enhance energy security and address LPG shortages caused by geopolitical disruptions. The new order fast-tracks pipeline infrastructure expansion to ensure diversified and continuous gas supply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:14 IST
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- India
As India faces a critical LPG shortage exacerbated by conflicts in West Asia, the government has enforced a swift transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) in regions with pipeline infrastructure.
The newly issued mandate intends to diversify supply sources and fortify the nation's energy independence.
This initiative targets the rapid rollout of pipeline networks and streamlined approval processes to overcome the current reliance on LPG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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