Left Menu

Blast Near Manipur Congress Leader's Residence Sparks Security Concerns

An explosion occurred near Manipur Congress' labour department chairman Toijam Lokendro's home in Imphal East, raising security concerns. No injuries were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility. Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra condemned the blast, urging rapid legal action and increased security for public figures and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:09 IST
Blast Near Manipur Congress Leader's Residence Sparks Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blast rocked the residence vicinity of Manipur Congress' labour department chairman, Toijam Lokendro, in Imphal East district, though no injuries were reported. The blast occurred late Tuesday, but no organization has taken responsibility. Investigations were immediately launched by police and forensic teams to uncover the perpetrators.

This alarming incident drew sharp censure from Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra, who questioned the security in Imphal, a high-security zone. In a statement on social media, he emphasized the need for urgent arrest of those involved and demanded stronger safety measures for political and civilian protection.

Authorities are urged to enhance security frameworks to protect both leaders and residents from potential threats, ensuring peace and stability in the politically sensitive region of Imphal.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026