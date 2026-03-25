Blast Near Manipur Congress Leader's Residence Sparks Security Concerns

A blast rocked the residence vicinity of Manipur Congress' labour department chairman, Toijam Lokendro, in Imphal East district, though no injuries were reported. The blast occurred late Tuesday, but no organization has taken responsibility. Investigations were immediately launched by police and forensic teams to uncover the perpetrators.

This alarming incident drew sharp censure from Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra, who questioned the security in Imphal, a high-security zone. In a statement on social media, he emphasized the need for urgent arrest of those involved and demanded stronger safety measures for political and civilian protection.

Authorities are urged to enhance security frameworks to protect both leaders and residents from potential threats, ensuring peace and stability in the politically sensitive region of Imphal.