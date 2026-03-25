Gujarat Fuels Stability Amid West Asia Crisis

The Gujarat government has reassured citizens of a stable fuel supply, despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, promising strict penalties for hoarding. Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel dismissed rumors of shortages as the cause of recent long queues at fuel stations. He urged residents to embrace piped natural gas (PNG) as a sustainable alternative.

Patel, addressing assembly members, confirmed continuous petrol and diesel distributions, emphasizing sufficient stock levels. The government is actively preventing misuse, restricting petrol and diesel sales to vehicle tanks, with exceptions for farmers and mobile towers. An FIR has been registered for rumour-mongering related hoarding attempts.

Highlighting Gujarat's robust gas infrastructure, Patel announced incentives for PNG adoption, with a recent surge in new connections. The state maintains a consistent LPG supply without cuts, involving extensive inspections and coordination with oil companies. Concerns over commercial LPG restrictions were addressed, assuring prioritized allocations and ongoing situation monitoring amidst crisis impacts.