Rajeev Chandrasekhar Rebukes Congress' Alleged Misinformation Tactics

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP State President and Nemom candidate, refuted allegations from the Congress concerning his asset disclosure in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. He unequivocally termed the accusations as "imaginary lies," insisting on his transparent conduct and criticizing the Congress for recycling old charges about his income tax and property.

In his conversation with ANI on Monday, Chandrasekhar expressed astonishment at the Congress party's tactics. He remarked on the party's historical stature versus its current state, which he claimed involves fabricating false claims against the BJP. "They attempt to paint BJP as an ally of CPI(M)," he stated, while urging Congress to engage in propagating substantive visions for Kerala rather than insubstantial allegations.

The upcoming 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, slated for April 9, will see the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front vying to maintain power against the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Meanwhile, the BJP, buoyed by a landmark win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, is keen to establish a foothold in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)