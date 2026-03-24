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Rajeev Chandrasekhar Rebukes Congress' Alleged Misinformation Tactics

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismisses Congress' allegations regarding asset disclosure, challenging their credibility and framing them as recycled falsehoods. As Kerala's 2026 elections approach, Chandrasekhar remains resolute in his transparency, while BJP aims to secure ground against the CPI(M)-led and Congress-led coalitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:38 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Rebukes Congress' Alleged Misinformation Tactics
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP State President and Nemom candidate, refuted allegations from the Congress concerning his asset disclosure in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. He unequivocally termed the accusations as "imaginary lies," insisting on his transparent conduct and criticizing the Congress for recycling old charges about his income tax and property.

In his conversation with ANI on Monday, Chandrasekhar expressed astonishment at the Congress party's tactics. He remarked on the party's historical stature versus its current state, which he claimed involves fabricating false claims against the BJP. "They attempt to paint BJP as an ally of CPI(M)," he stated, while urging Congress to engage in propagating substantive visions for Kerala rather than insubstantial allegations.

The upcoming 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, slated for April 9, will see the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front vying to maintain power against the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Meanwhile, the BJP, buoyed by a landmark win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, is keen to establish a foothold in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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