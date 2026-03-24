Delhi budget for FY27 allocates Rs 200 crore for shifting of overhead electricity wires underground.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:48 IST
Delhi budget for FY27 allocates Rs 200 crore for shifting of overhead electricity wires underground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Delhi
- budget
- electricity
- wires
- underground
- safety
- infrastructure
- FY27
- urban
- development
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