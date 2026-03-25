New Surcharge on Buybacks: A Game Changer for Shareholders

The Indian government has announced a new flat 12 per cent surcharge on capital gains from share buybacks starting April 1. This amendment aims to increase the tax costs for individual shareholders participating in buybacks, altering the financial landscape for such transactions.

Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala of Nangia Global Advisors points out that this change could discourage buybacks, shifting shareholder interest towards other cash extraction methods like dividends due to a higher tax burden. However, the impact on large-scale buybacks is less significant due to an existing higher surcharge rate.

Moreover, the Finance Bill includes provisions to validate electronically issued documents in tax assessments. These retrospective changes safeguard legal standings by preventing annulment of proceedings due to procedural defects or digital signature issues, marking a shift towards a more substance-over-form approach.