Left Menu

EU Considers Ending Automatic Cancellation of Excess Carbon Permits

The European Union is contemplating a revision to its emissions trading system to prevent price volatility by avoiding the automatic cancellation of excess carbon permits. This is amid soaring energy prices due to the Iran war. The plan includes keeping spare permits in a reserve to stabilize the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:39 IST
EU Considers Ending Automatic Cancellation of Excess Carbon Permits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is proposing a change to its emissions trading system in a bid to address price volatility, according to EU officials. This move comes as part of the response to the recent surge in energy prices, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The draft plan suggests ending the automatic cancellation of excess carbon permits, instead placing more spare permits in a market stability reserve. These permits would serve as a buffer and could be released if carbon prices spike, without imposing a cap on the prices themselves.

This proposal is still under negotiation within the European Commission and is set for publication next week. The current system, contributing 11% of industrial electricity bills across the EU, has become a point of contention amid soaring energy costs. Permit prices have declined in anticipation of EU intervention and the economic strain caused by the Iran war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026