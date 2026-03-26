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Global Leaders Unite at G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains

The G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, hosted by France in June, will welcome leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya. Despite earlier reports, China will not be in attendance, as confirmed by the Elysee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:28 IST
Global Leaders Unite at G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains
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The upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, scheduled for June, will see participation from global leaders beyond the traditional members. Notably, leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya have been invited, a move underscoring the event's broadened diplomatic scope, as confirmed by the French presidency on Thursday.

In the face of varied media speculations, the Elysee has clarified China's non-participation in this high-profile meeting of world leaders. This announcement settles previous reports predicting China's involvement in the summit.

The inclusion of new countries highlights a strategic shift to engage emerging economies in discussions traditionally dominated by developed nations. This change promises to add diverse perspectives to the global dialogue on pressing economic and political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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