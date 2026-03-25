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EU Probes French Nuclear Ambitions

The EU will launch an investigation into state aid for six nuclear power plants by March's end. Concerns focus on whether the aid will strengthen EDF's market dominance, following a report by Reuters on potential implications for competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:54 IST
EU Probes French Nuclear Ambitions
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  • France

The European Union is set to initiate an investigation into France's proposed state aid package for constructing six nuclear power plants. Expected by the end of March, the investigation aims to assess the implications of the aid.

According to a French energy ministry official, a formal declaration from the European Commission will confirm the start of this process.

The scrutiny follows a Reuters report highlighting concerns that France's state-owned power utility, EDF, might solidify its market dominance due to the proposed financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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