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Austria's Legislative Push to Combat Soaring Fuel Prices

Austria's parliament approved draft legislation targeting rising petrol prices caused by Gulf tensions. The law aims to reduce fuel costs through tax cuts and capped profit margins for refiners. Opposition party support was crucial despite beliefs that these measures might fall short in effectively lowering prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:47 IST
Austria's Legislative Push to Combat Soaring Fuel Prices
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's parliament on Wednesday approved a draft legislation designed to tackle surging petrol prices, a fallout from ongoing conflicts in the Gulf region. Efforts focus on easing consumer burden by cutting taxes on petrol and diesel, alongside capping profit margins for fuel refiners and retailers.

The three-party coalition government plans to offset rising fuel costs by distributing additional revenue back to drivers, reducing costs by approximately 10 euro cents per liter by next month. This measure follows heightened tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route.

Approval was secured with support from the Greens party, despite their leader Leonore Gewessler cautioning that the measures may prove inadequate. She urged further efforts to address price volatility and prevent exploitation by fuel retailers, emphasizing her party's critical stance despite their backing of the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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