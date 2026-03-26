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Houthis Poised for Strategic Strikes Amid Middle East Tensions

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen is prepared to launch attacks on the Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to regional conflicts, potentially exacerbating global oil trade disruptions. The group is closely monitoring the situation and will act in coordination with Iran if required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:55 IST
Houthis Poised for Strategic Strikes Amid Middle East Tensions
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The Houthi movement, aligned with Iran and situated in Yemen, is prepared to engage in strikes targeting significant maritime routes, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This move is in solidarity with Tehran amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The strategic chokepoint Bab al-Mandab, crucial for global seaborne trade, especially oil exports, has been under threat due to potential Houthi actions. The group has a history of disrupting international shipping, highlighting the strait's importance in global trade dynamics.

Despite not yet engaging, the Houthis remain militarily ready and await an opportune moment, in collaboration with Iran, to exert pressure. Such actions could amplify economic turmoil, particularly in oil markets, amid ongoing regional conflicts.

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