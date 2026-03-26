Houthis Poised for Strategic Strikes Amid Middle East Tensions

The Houthi movement, aligned with Iran and situated in Yemen, is prepared to engage in strikes targeting significant maritime routes, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This move is in solidarity with Tehran amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The strategic chokepoint Bab al-Mandab, crucial for global seaborne trade, especially oil exports, has been under threat due to potential Houthi actions. The group has a history of disrupting international shipping, highlighting the strait's importance in global trade dynamics.

Despite not yet engaging, the Houthis remain militarily ready and await an opportune moment, in collaboration with Iran, to exert pressure. Such actions could amplify economic turmoil, particularly in oil markets, amid ongoing regional conflicts.