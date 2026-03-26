Left Menu

Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed allowing ten tankers, including some Pakistan-flagged vessels, to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This suggestion was made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, highlighting ongoing geopolitical concerns involving Iran and the vital shipping route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST
Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

During a Cabinet meeting held at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Iran permit ten oil tankers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This statement underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the strategically crucial waterway.

The tankers mentioned by Trump reportedly include vessels flying the Pakistan flag, indicating broader regional implications.

The President's remarks reflect ongoing efforts to manage international relations and ensure the stability of critical maritime routes, highlighting Hormuz's significance in global oil transportation.

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Shift: Appointing Confectionary Executive to Boost U.S. Obesity Market Presence

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Shift: Appointing Confectionary Executive to Boost ...

 Global
2
Anchorage Digital Expands with Tron's Blockchain Integration

Anchorage Digital Expands with Tron's Blockchain Integration

 Global
3
Sukhbir Singh Badal Challenges AAP's 'Mass Meeting' Expenses in Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal Challenges AAP's 'Mass Meeting' Expenses in Punjab

 India
4
Gulveer Singh Leads Charge at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Gulveer Singh Leads Charge at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026