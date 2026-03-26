Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed allowing ten tankers, including some Pakistan-flagged vessels, to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This suggestion was made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, highlighting ongoing geopolitical concerns involving Iran and the vital shipping route.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
During a Cabinet meeting held at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Iran permit ten oil tankers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This statement underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the strategically crucial waterway.
The tankers mentioned by Trump reportedly include vessels flying the Pakistan flag, indicating broader regional implications.
The President's remarks reflect ongoing efforts to manage international relations and ensure the stability of critical maritime routes, highlighting Hormuz's significance in global oil transportation.
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