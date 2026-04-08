China's Strategic Pivot: Revolutionizing the Service Sector

President Xi Jinping is spearheading a transformative approach to China's service sector, aiming to boost development through reform and technological advancements, as reported by Xinhua news agency. This strategy seeks to foster 'China service' brands through specialization and elevate their status in the global value chain.

During a national service industry conference in Beijing, Xi emphasized a demand-driven path to growth, advocating for reform, innovation, and increased international cooperation. The focus is on expanding service supply and adapting to changing consumer demographics, according to statements from Premier Li Qiang.

As Beijing pivots from infrastructure-heavy stimulus to service-oriented growth, a new five-year plan aims to boost household consumption, currently lagging at 40% of the economy. This shift intends to address the economy's sluggish service demand, striving for alignment with higher international standards, such as the U.S.'s 70% per-capita consumption rate.