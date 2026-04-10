Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Begins Tenure with Key Meetings
Telangana's new Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his new role. This initial courtesy call marks his first official interactions since taking office, succeeding Jishnu Dev Varma. Shukla was sworn in as Governor on March 11.
- Country:
- India
Telangana's newly appointed Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, officially commenced his duties with a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. This engagement represented Shukla's initial official interaction with the President after assuming the gubernatorial post.
In a seamless transition of roles, Shukla further tightened national-level connections by meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X, noting the encounter with the succinct message: 'Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla met Prime Minister @narendramodi'.
Appointed last month as Telangana's fifth Governor, succeeding Jishnu Dev Varma, Shukla was sworn into office on March 11. Prior to this, he served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, possessing a wealth of experience in gubernatorial responsibilities.
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