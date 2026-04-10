Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Begins Tenure with Key Meetings

Telangana's newly appointed Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, officially commenced his duties with a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. This engagement represented Shukla's initial official interaction with the President after assuming the gubernatorial post.

In a seamless transition of roles, Shukla further tightened national-level connections by meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X, noting the encounter with the succinct message: 'Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla met Prime Minister @narendramodi'.

Appointed last month as Telangana's fifth Governor, succeeding Jishnu Dev Varma, Shukla was sworn into office on March 11. Prior to this, he served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, possessing a wealth of experience in gubernatorial responsibilities.