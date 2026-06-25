Kolkata Construction Collapse Sparks Political Tensions and Arrests

Following a deadly under-construction godown collapse in Kolkata, TMC MP Saugata Roy calls for a thorough investigation as arrests are made, political figures are questioned, and compensation is announced. Political blame is traded between current BJP and former TMC administrations as allegations of corruption surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 12:48 IST
Kolkata Construction Collapse Sparks Political Tensions and Arrests
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has called for a thorough investigation into the collapse of an under-construction godown in Kolkata's Taratala area. Roy suggested that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari question local MLA Firhad Hakim and councillor Anwar Khan, now part of a rebel group, to determine responsibility for the incident.

The collapse, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the tragic deaths of eight people and left many injured. Rescue operations were swiftly launched. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Three individuals, including the building supervisor and two labor suppliers, have been arrested.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh hinted at potential involvement by prominent political figures, alleging that an investigation into corruption is underway. Initial findings suggested irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan, adding to the growing political tension as blame is exchanged between BJP and TMC leaders.

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