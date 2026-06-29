Digital Age Sparks Accountability in Indian Politics

In a speech at the Viksit Bharat Student Conclave, BJP National President Nitin Nabin spoke about the transformative impact of computers and the internet on public awareness. He emphasized that political accountability has increased as citizens have become more conscious of their rights.

Nabin stated that the era between the 1980s and the early 2000s lacked the same level of public consciousness seen today, largely due to technological advancements. He noted how these changes have pressured political representatives to be more careful with their words and actions.

Addressing the youth of Telangana, Nabin praised their talent and potential, urging political entities to focus beyond immediate gains. He criticized the Congress state government for not fulfilling promises to the youth, particularly regarding employment and development initiatives.