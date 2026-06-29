Digital Age Sparks Accountability in Indian Politics

BJP National President Nitin Nabin highlights the internet's role in boosting public awareness, making politicians accountable for their actions. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Student Conclave, Nabin emphasized the growing political consciousness among citizens and urged political leaders to avoid short-term gains while addressing valid youth concerns, especially in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:36 IST
Digital Age Sparks Accountability in Indian Politics
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a speech at the Viksit Bharat Student Conclave, BJP National President Nitin Nabin spoke about the transformative impact of computers and the internet on public awareness. He emphasized that political accountability has increased as citizens have become more conscious of their rights.

Nabin stated that the era between the 1980s and the early 2000s lacked the same level of public consciousness seen today, largely due to technological advancements. He noted how these changes have pressured political representatives to be more careful with their words and actions.

Addressing the youth of Telangana, Nabin praised their talent and potential, urging political entities to focus beyond immediate gains. He criticized the Congress state government for not fulfilling promises to the youth, particularly regarding employment and development initiatives.

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