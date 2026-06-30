Inferno at Haldia Petrochemicals: Pipeline Blaze

A destructive fire erupted in a naphtha pipeline at Haldia Petrochemicals' facility in India, causing injuries to several workers. The incident, reported by local media, occurred on a Tuesday morning, and the cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Massive Fire Broke Out In A Naphthacarrying Pipeline At Haldia Petrochemicals Plant In India Early On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:08 IST
Inferno at Haldia Petrochemicals: Pipeline Blaze
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A devastating blaze engulfed a naphtha-containing pipeline at the Haldia Petrochemicals plant in India, early on Tuesday, local outlets reported.

The fire resulted in injuries to several workers, though the exact cause remains uncertain, according to media accounts.

Efforts are currently underway to determine the source of the inferno as authorities work to manage the aftermath.

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