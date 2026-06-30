Inferno at Haldia Petrochemicals: Pipeline Blaze

A Massive Fire Broke Out In A Naphthacarrying Pipeline At Haldia Petrochemicals Plant In India Early On Tuesday

A devastating blaze engulfed a naphtha-containing pipeline at the Haldia Petrochemicals plant in India, early on Tuesday, local outlets reported.

The fire resulted in injuries to several workers, though the exact cause remains uncertain, according to media accounts.

Efforts are currently underway to determine the source of the inferno as authorities work to manage the aftermath.