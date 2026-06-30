Trump Given Broad Power to Fire Regulatory Heads: Supreme Court Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court strengthened presidential power with a 6-3 ruling allowing presidents to fire heads of regulatory agencies. This ruling marks a significant shift toward the 'unitary executive,' a conservative legal theory, and could diminish agency independence, sparking fears of increased politicization in federal regulation.
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted considerable authority to the president, empowering them to dismiss heads of regulatory agencies. The court's 6-3 verdict represents a culmination of years of conservative advocacy, enhancing presidential control over federal bodies that regulate finance, labor, and air safety.
This ruling underscores the 'unitary executive' theory popularized in the Reagan era, advocating for unilateral presidential control over the executive branch. Legal analysts assert that this could significantly alter the landscape of agency independence, which has been designed to be insulated from direct presidential interference.
While justices sought to affirm the Federal Reserve's autonomous status, the impact of the decision could lead to more pronounced political swings in agency policies with changes in administration. Experts voice concern over potential hyper-politicization of formerly independent bodies.