Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on President Trump's initiative to limit birthright citizenship. The case challenges Trump's order restricting citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. The outcome could significantly impact many families and redefine American citizenship norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Is Due To Rule On Tuesday On Whether To Let President Donald Trump Restrict Birthright Citizenship In The United States One Of The Top Priorities In His Crackdown On Immigration In A Case Involving A Right That Had Long Been Woven Into The Fabric Of American Society A Lower Court Blocked Trumps Executive Order Directing Us Agencies Not To Recognize The Citizenship Of Children Born In The United States If Neither Parent Is An American Citizen Or Legal Permanent Resident | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Birthright Citizenship
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The United States Supreme Court will soon deliver its verdict on a controversial aspect of immigration policy: the restriction of birthright citizenship. This initiative, proposed by President Trump, aims to deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents who are neither citizens nor legal permanent residents.

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to those born in the country, is at the heart of this legal battle. The administration argues that the phrase 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof' excludes children born to temporary residents or those present illegally. Critics argue Trump's order violates constitutional rights and reflects discriminatory immigration policies.

The decision, significant for its legal implications and timing ahead of the nation's 250th Founding anniversary, could affect the citizenship status of hundreds of thousands of newborns annually. As the Supreme Court deliberates, the country awaits a decision that could redefine the very understanding of citizenship in America.

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