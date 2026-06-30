BRS Leader Slams Congress Government for Failing Telangana Farmers

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for failing to fulfill promises to farmers. He alleged the administration withheld funds and neglected agricultural commitments, while spending on public events. He praised the previous BRS regime for significant support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST
BRS Leader Slams Congress Government for Failing Telangana Farmers
BRS working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scorching critique of the Congress-led Telangana government, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao accused it of failing to deliver promised support to the state's farming community. He stated that thousands of crores earmarked for the Rythu Bharosa scheme were withheld, leaving numerous agricultural commitments unfulfilled.

Taking to social platform X, Rama Rao said, 'In your 30 months of disastrous governance, you have denied farmers nearly Rs 30,000 crore in Rythu Bharosa assistance.' He reproached the government for organizing political events while neglecting farmers, with millions expressing anger at unkept promises.

The BRS leader further criticized the administration for repeatedly failing to release the promised financial assistance and accused it of mismanaging state funds. He highlighted the previous governance under K. Chandrashekar Rao, which provided significant aid to farmers, contrasting it with the current period of hardship faced by Telangana's agricultural sector.

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