India's New Rural Employment Law Promises Progress: VB-G RAM G Act Replaces MGNREGA

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, was ushered in with accolades from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, marking a significant overhaul in India's rural employment strategy. Described by Chouhan as a 'historic day,' the legislation supersedes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. The minister emphasized the upgraded provisions, which now assure 125 days of employment, compared to the previous 100, indicating this as a leap towards 'developed villages for a developed India.'

Chouhan outlined the financial infrastructure backing the new initiative. He disclosed that all states have allocated budgetary resources to this cause, with the Central Government dedicating over ₹95,600 crore for this fiscal year. Under this act, Gram Panchayats are empowered to devise localized, effective developmental plans, inviting community participation in choosing projects that align with Viksit Bharat's vision for 2047.

The Ministry of Rural Development confirmed the nationwide implementation through an official notification. This strategic shift signifies the government's intent for an 'integrated, future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation.' However, the reform has not escaped criticism. Opposition voices highlight concerns regarding Mahatma Gandhi's name being severed from the scheme and changes in the Centre-state fund sharing ratio. Despite these criticisms, the government holds firm on its claim that Viksit Bharat sets a new paradigm in rural employment and development.