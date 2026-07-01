India's New Rural Employment Law Promises Progress: VB-G RAM G Act Replaces MGNREGA

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hailed the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 as a historic transition from MGNREGA. The new scheme offers 125 days of employment, expanding financial allocations and promoting decentralized planning, though not without some criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:28 IST
India's New Rural Employment Law Promises Progress: VB-G RAM G Act Replaces MGNREGA
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, was ushered in with accolades from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, marking a significant overhaul in India's rural employment strategy. Described by Chouhan as a 'historic day,' the legislation supersedes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. The minister emphasized the upgraded provisions, which now assure 125 days of employment, compared to the previous 100, indicating this as a leap towards 'developed villages for a developed India.'

Chouhan outlined the financial infrastructure backing the new initiative. He disclosed that all states have allocated budgetary resources to this cause, with the Central Government dedicating over ₹95,600 crore for this fiscal year. Under this act, Gram Panchayats are empowered to devise localized, effective developmental plans, inviting community participation in choosing projects that align with Viksit Bharat's vision for 2047.

The Ministry of Rural Development confirmed the nationwide implementation through an official notification. This strategic shift signifies the government's intent for an 'integrated, future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation.' However, the reform has not escaped criticism. Opposition voices highlight concerns regarding Mahatma Gandhi's name being severed from the scheme and changes in the Centre-state fund sharing ratio. Despite these criticisms, the government holds firm on its claim that Viksit Bharat sets a new paradigm in rural employment and development.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026