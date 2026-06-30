A Historic Gesture: Etikoppaka Artistry Meets India's Presidential Office

In a symbolic gesture reflecting the intersection of heritage and history, President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal President of India, was honored with a handcrafted 'Sri Rama Pattabhishekam'. This exquisite piece, rooted in the centuries-old Etikoppaka lacquer-turnery tradition, found its place in the nation's highest constitutional office. Artisans from Etikoppaka village in Visakhapatnam district crafted the piece from soft Ankudu wood, using natural lac dyes to highlight its intricate detailing.

President Murmu marked her presence at the inaugural convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh in Vizianagaram. During her address, she emphasized the university's pivotal role in fostering leadership, policy-making skills, and self-confidence within tribal communities. She urged educational institutions to champion grassroots development efforts focusing on education, health, skill enhancement, and forest rights, vital for tribal welfare.

Furthermore, the President encouraged tribal universities to implement innovative systems aimed at boosting livelihood opportunities through forest produce, handicrafts, and eco-tourism. She underlined the significance of the convocation as a milestone for students to commit to their future, advocating for a balance between textbook knowledge and practical understanding gleaned from local ecosystems. She inspired students to maintain a connection with their roots while contributing positively to society.