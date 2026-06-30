President Murmu Urges Tribal Youth to Lead Inclusive Development

President Droupadi Murmu has called on the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh to become a centre for empowering tribal communities by nurturing leadership, confidence, and practical knowledge that contributes to inclusive national development.

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the university in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, the President said the institution carries a special responsibility to strengthen education and create opportunities for tribal youth while supporting the broader development of the region. She expressed confidence that the university would play an important role in improving education, healthcare, skill development, livelihoods, and awareness of forest rights among tribal communities. She said institutions established with a commitment to social justice should remain closely connected with the communities they serve and work actively at the grassroots level to improve people's lives.

Universities encouraged to promote livelihoods and practical learning

The President said tribal universities should develop innovative systems that help improve livelihoods by supporting activities such as forest produce processing, handicrafts, millet cultivation, medicinal plants, eco-tourism, and local entrepreneurship.

Congratulating the graduating students, she described the convocation as both a celebration and a turning point that encourages young people to define their future goals. She urged students to develop practical skills alongside academic knowledge so they can adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Murmu encouraged graduates to remain connected to their communities, traditions, and cultural heritage while contributing to the progress of society and the nation. She said learning should extend beyond classrooms, with students drawing knowledge from their surroundings and applying it to solve real-life challenges.

Modern education and tribal heritage must grow together

The President stressed that India's development journey should combine the country's rich cultural heritage with the benefits of modern science and technology. She welcomed the university's efforts through its Science and Technology Hub, which is working to empower tribal communities in North Andhra Pradesh. She also appreciated the institution's work in areas such as tribal welfare, public health, climate change, food and nutrition security, and energy conservation, saying these initiatives would contribute to building a more equitable and developed India.

Highlighting the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Murmu said the Central Tribal University has the potential to make a significant contribution through inclusive education, environmental conservation, and community-focused learning. She expressed hope that combining modern education with tribal knowledge and traditions would enable young people from the region to play a greater role in India's future development.