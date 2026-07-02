Empowering Access: Bridging Innovation and Affordability in India's Cancer Care

Leading oncologists and cancer experts at a media roundtable emphasized the need for a national strategy to bridge the gap between cancer treatment innovation and patient access. Highlighting the challenges of high costs and unequal infrastructure, they stressed evidence-based prioritization and collaboration for improving affordability and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:31 IST
Empowering Access: Bridging Innovation and Affordability in India's Cancer Care
Media roundtable organised by Indian Cancer Society (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent media roundtable organized by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), top oncologists, cancer survivors, and public health specialists highlighted the urgency of developing a national strategy to reconcile cutting-edge cancer treatments with patient accessibility. Despite significant advancements in cancer care, access remains restricted due to financial strains and uneven health infrastructure.

As part of the discussions during Cancer Survivor Month, experts underscored the need to ensure that every patient benefits from recent scientific innovations. Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson of ICS, emphasized, "Cancer care has reached a new era of innovation, but the challenge lies in reaching every patient." This sentiment calls for redirecting public resources towards therapies that promise the greatest health benefits, based on clinical evidence and cost-effectiveness.

Dr Ravi Mehrotra, a committee member at ICS, advocated for an evidence-based selection of cancer therapies, affirming that India doesn't have to choose between innovation and affordability. He argued for the adoption of advanced treatments grounded in real-world evidence. Experts also highlighted the potential role of schemes like Ayushman Bharat in reducing treatment costs for patients by including evidence-backed therapies.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026