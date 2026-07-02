Empowering Access: Bridging Innovation and Affordability in India's Cancer Care

In a recent media roundtable organized by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), top oncologists, cancer survivors, and public health specialists highlighted the urgency of developing a national strategy to reconcile cutting-edge cancer treatments with patient accessibility. Despite significant advancements in cancer care, access remains restricted due to financial strains and uneven health infrastructure.

As part of the discussions during Cancer Survivor Month, experts underscored the need to ensure that every patient benefits from recent scientific innovations. Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson of ICS, emphasized, "Cancer care has reached a new era of innovation, but the challenge lies in reaching every patient." This sentiment calls for redirecting public resources towards therapies that promise the greatest health benefits, based on clinical evidence and cost-effectiveness.

Dr Ravi Mehrotra, a committee member at ICS, advocated for an evidence-based selection of cancer therapies, affirming that India doesn't have to choose between innovation and affordability. He argued for the adoption of advanced treatments grounded in real-world evidence. Experts also highlighted the potential role of schemes like Ayushman Bharat in reducing treatment costs for patients by including evidence-backed therapies.