Mumbai Braces for Torrential Downpour as BMC Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has warned of severe rainfall and strong winds in Mumbai, causing concern over waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Residents are urged to stay cautious as heavy rain continues to hit parts of the city, affecting normal life and train services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:34 IST
Mumbai Braces for Torrential Downpour as BMC Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
Visuals from the MIDC Service Road, Navi Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted residents of Mumbai and its suburbs about the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The civic body forecasts possible extremely heavy downpours from Thursday night into Friday morning, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.

High tides are expected at 1:45 pm on Thursday and 1:31 am on July 3, while times for low tides are scheduled for 7:49 pm Thursday and 7:11 am Friday. Between 8 am July 1 and 8 am July 2, Mumbai recorded an average of 172 mm rainfall; the eastern suburbs saw 189 mm and the western areas reported 165 mm.

Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai, disrupting traffic and daily life. Waterlogged streets were reported in areas like Andheri, Navi Mumbai, Kurla East, and other key locations, confounding residents. Meanwhile, Dadar Station experienced waterlogged tracks, affecting train schedules.

Complaints about recurring flooding were voiced by locals, suggesting the need for better water management solutions. The Central Railway's CPRO noted train delays due to reduced visibility. The IMD's red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad forewarns isolated intense rain spells. People are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid vulnerable areas.

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