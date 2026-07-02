Temple Turmoil: Controversy and Politics Surround Ram Mandir Donation Probe

The ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir has taken a political turn, with prominent figures weighing in on the issue. A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, accused temple administration assistant Gopal Rao of politicizing the matter and held him responsible for the controversy. Rao's role in overseeing temple operations and donation management is under intense scrutiny.

Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj's accusations come as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examines the financial discrepancies, triggering a political storm involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition. Meanwhile, Prakash Gupta, the Office In-charge of the Trust, emphasized the need for the investigation to target only those guilty, while protecting the innocent from undue implication.

Amidst this backdrop, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary dismissed allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the ongoing SIT investigation is impartial and determined to bring all culprits to justice. As the probe continues, the controversy highlights the deep political divides surrounding the Ram Mandir issue.