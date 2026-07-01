Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Police Raids and Arrests Intensify

The Ayodhya Police intensified its investigation of the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case with multiple raids. Accusations target Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. Meanwhile, the accused's families defend their loved ones, while the government faces mounting pressure for transparency. A local court remanded the accused to 14-day custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:44 IST
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Police Raids and Arrests Intensify
Police perform a search operation at the ancestral home of Karunesh Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayodhya Police have escalated their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, conducting a series of raids at the homes of suspects including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. These actions follow serious allegations of financial irregularities tied to temple funds.

During these developments, family members of the accused have vocally defended their relatives' character. Anukalp Mishra's grandmother, Sita Devi, described him as disciplined and well-behaved, while Lavkush Mishra's grandmother, Girija Devi, expressed confidence in her grandson's righteousness, attributing the situation to divine will.

Karunesh Pandey's family members echoed similar sentiments, insisting on his innocence. Meanwhile, a local court remanded all suspects to judicial custody for 14 days, as the state government faces pressure to ensure transparent investigations. The scandal has already seen resignations from key individuals in the temple's management.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026