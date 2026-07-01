Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Police Raids and Arrests Intensify

The Ayodhya Police have escalated their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, conducting a series of raids at the homes of suspects including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. These actions follow serious allegations of financial irregularities tied to temple funds.

During these developments, family members of the accused have vocally defended their relatives' character. Anukalp Mishra's grandmother, Sita Devi, described him as disciplined and well-behaved, while Lavkush Mishra's grandmother, Girija Devi, expressed confidence in her grandson's righteousness, attributing the situation to divine will.

Karunesh Pandey's family members echoed similar sentiments, insisting on his innocence. Meanwhile, a local court remanded all suspects to judicial custody for 14 days, as the state government faces pressure to ensure transparent investigations. The scandal has already seen resignations from key individuals in the temple's management.