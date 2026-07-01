TMC Accuses BJP-Backed Mob of Targeting MP Mahua Moitra Amid West Bengal Turmoil

The TMC has accused a BJP-backed mob of attacking MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal, alleging a breakdown of law and order. The incident, involving an egg attack, has sparked outrage among TMC leaders, who say the police and administration have failed to act, blaming it on BJP's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST
TMC Accuses BJP-Backed Mob of Targeting MP Mahua Moitra Amid West Bengal Turmoil
TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a strong offensive against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, alleging an attack by a BJP-backed mob on MP Mahua Moitra in her constituency. The incident, involving an egg attack on Moitra's party office in Plassey, Nadia, has triggered sharp reactions from senior TMC leaders.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP of causing anarchy in the state. He criticized the state's law and order situation under the current administration, insisting that the chaos is orchestrated by people associated with the BJP. Banerjee emphasized that safety is compromised in West Bengal, even for those siding with the BJP.

Further condemning the attack, TMC MP Saugata Roy criticized the police for failing to act. Roy called the incident a matter of shame, particularly since it targeted a woman parliamentarian. Roy and other TMC leaders allege police inactivity is a deliberate move to stifle TMC's efforts, asserting that the party will continue its struggle under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

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