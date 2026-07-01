Pune Police Reconstruct Crime Scene at Lohagarh Fort for Grisly Murder Case

The Pune police are set to carry out a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis at Lohagarh Fort involving Chetan Chaudhary, a suspect in the murder of Ketan Agrawal. The procedure, which includes a forensic gait-matching study, seeks to corroborate eyewitness accounts of the incident.

In addition to the gait analysis, this marks the second crime scene reconstruction at the fort, the first having involved co-accused Siya Goyal. Previously, the fort had been temporarily closed to visitors for investigative purposes. Both Chaudhary and Goyal remain in police custody as investigations proceed.

The murder case, dating back to June 18, when Agrawal died after a fall from the fort, has prompted a swift response from the Maharashtra government. A fast-track court and the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor aim to expedite justice, after the victim's father appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.