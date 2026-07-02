Iran's Stern Warning Over Strait of Hormuz Navigation

Iran Said On Thursday That Any Us Interference In The Strait Of Hormuz Would Trigger A Decisive And Rapid Response

Iran issued a stern warning on Thursday regarding U.S. involvement in the Strait of Hormuz, stating it would respond decisively and rapidly to any interference, as reported by state media.

The Iranian military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, criticized the ongoing presence of U.S. air assets in the waterway, deeming it a threat to regional security.

In a bid to assert control, Iran has mandated that all tankers and commercial vessels adhere to designated routes for safe passage, cautioning that non-compliance with navigation protocols will prompt immediate action.