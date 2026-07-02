Iran's Stern Warning Over Strait of Hormuz Navigation
Iran declared that any U.S. involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would prompt a swift response, highlighting the security risk posed by U.S. military presence. Iran’s military has mandated specific routes for tankers, warning of immediate action against any deviation or failure to adhere to navigation protocols.
Iran issued a stern warning on Thursday regarding U.S. involvement in the Strait of Hormuz, stating it would respond decisively and rapidly to any interference, as reported by state media.
The Iranian military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, criticized the ongoing presence of U.S. air assets in the waterway, deeming it a threat to regional security.
In a bid to assert control, Iran has mandated that all tankers and commercial vessels adhere to designated routes for safe passage, cautioning that non-compliance with navigation protocols will prompt immediate action.