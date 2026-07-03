Supreme Court Denies Stay on Bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi Amid Murder Controversy

The Supreme Court on Friday decided not to halt the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused in the murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The decision comes as the Meghalaya government challenges the High Court's order that facilitated Sonam's release on bail.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu expressed preliminary concerns over how the Meghalaya High Court managed the bail decision but refrained from rescinding the relief, considering that Sonam is already out on bail. The bench emphasized the jurisprudential principle that bail is the norm and imprisonment should be an exception.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Meghalaya government, has argued for an urgent hearing to counter the bail, citing previous rejections due to flight risk concerns. The court has urged Sonam's counsel to respond with a counter affidavit, and the case is scheduled to be revisited next Thursday.