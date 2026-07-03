Bengaluru Daycare Scandal: Arrests Made in Shocking Child Abuse Case

In a disturbing development, a Bengaluru court has ordered Vijayalakshmi, an accused involved in the chilling child abuse incident at Brookefield daycare, to 14-day judicial custody. This follows her arrest, confirmed by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, amid allegations that infants were horrifically tortured at the facility.

Identified as the second accused in the First Information Report (FIR), Vijayalakshmi's involvement surfaced after authorities scrutinized video evidence of the alleged abuse made public recently. Responding promptly, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge labeled the purported assault as "absolutely unacceptable" and assured stringent action against such offenses.

Minister Kharge affirmed the existence of a robust Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that regulates daycare operations, stressing its apparent neglect in this case. Amid an ongoing investigation, the daycare's management has been instructed to produce a written explanation to illuminate their lapse. This incident transcends corporate negligence, posing a risk to Bengaluru's esteemed reputation.

The case has unraveled grim allegations of infant abuse at a daycare, brought to light by video footage. Police, following substantial evidence, have detained five women staff for reportedly mistreating toddlers in appalling ways. The incidents, including abusive actions captured on CCTV, are under intensive examination by authorities.