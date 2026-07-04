Rising Rivers and Rain Alerts: Uttarakhand Faces Nature's Wrath

Continuous heavy rainfall in Chamoli and Rudraprayag causes Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers to swell. While current levels are below the danger mark, authorities have issued alerts urging residents and pilgrims to exercise caution. The IMD forecasts more rain, prompting vigilance across affected districts as the Amarnath Yatra begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 13:52 IST
Rising Rivers and Rain Alerts: Uttarakhand Faces Nature's Wrath
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless heavy rains over Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have swelled the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, raising concerns among officials. On Saturday, authorities noted the Alaknanda River's level at 623.10 meters above sea level, although it remains below the alert threshold due to ongoing rainfall.

To ensure public safety, the Disaster Management Department issues consistent alerts to those residing near riverbanks. In addition, tourists and pilgrims have been strongly advised to keep away from riverbeds amid the continuing deluge.

Earlier, Nandan Singh Rajwar, the District Disaster Management Officer, emphasized rigorous monitoring of the water levels, citing a rise to 622 meters due to the upper Himalayan rains. Alerts are promptly disseminated when waters near the warning level of 626 meters. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a high alert for Rudraprayag, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in nearby regions. In the midst of these challenges, the Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday, with heightened surveillance to ensure safety.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026