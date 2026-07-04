Rising Rivers and Rain Alerts: Uttarakhand Faces Nature's Wrath

The relentless heavy rains over Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have swelled the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, raising concerns among officials. On Saturday, authorities noted the Alaknanda River's level at 623.10 meters above sea level, although it remains below the alert threshold due to ongoing rainfall.

To ensure public safety, the Disaster Management Department issues consistent alerts to those residing near riverbanks. In addition, tourists and pilgrims have been strongly advised to keep away from riverbeds amid the continuing deluge.

Earlier, Nandan Singh Rajwar, the District Disaster Management Officer, emphasized rigorous monitoring of the water levels, citing a rise to 622 meters due to the upper Himalayan rains. Alerts are promptly disseminated when waters near the warning level of 626 meters. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a high alert for Rudraprayag, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in nearby regions. In the midst of these challenges, the Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday, with heightened surveillance to ensure safety.