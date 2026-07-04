PM Modi Unveils Landmark Solar Power Plant in Bikaner, Boosts India's Renewable Ambitions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Thursday. With this launch, India marks a leap forward in its renewable energy journey, underlining the nation's dedication to clean energy and sustainable growth.

In his remarks, PM Modi highlighted renewable energy as a vital pillar of India's energy security and future sustainability. He praised the development of world-class solar infrastructure in Rajasthan, affirming its role as a major player in fulfilling India’s clean energy aspirations. NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta thanked PM Modi and various governmental bodies for their unwavering support in successfully executing the project.

The Karnisar project is a testament to NHPC's pledge to fortify India's renewable energy infrastructure, aligning with the government's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision. Utilizing approximately 7.75 lakh domestically produced Solar PV Cells and Modules, the plant is projected to deliver 75 crore units of clean electricity annually and offset 6.4 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, enhancing environmental sustainability.

Beyond clean energy production, the project has facilitated socio-economic development by creating over 40 local jobs, fostering sustainable livelihoods in Rajasthan's remote regions. Distinguished guests at the inauguration included Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and other prominent leaders.

While in Balotra, PM Modi also inaugurated and laid foundations for development projects valued at around Rs 1.06 lakh crore.