Ramban Health Department Strengthens Medical Preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

The Ramban Health Department has completed its medical preparations to ensure constant emergency support for thousands of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra, stated Chief Medical Officer Kamal Jee Zadoo. The department has strategically placed 16 medical teams across key transit locations to provide seamless health coverage.

"Our readiness for the Amarnath Yatra is comprehensive as always," explained Zadoo. "The deployment of 16 teams across various sites and transit centers ensures robust coverage along the route." Central to this year's preparations are 24/7 mini-hospitals at Chanderkote Yatri Niwas and Lamber Yatra Camp Ground, equipped with advanced cardiac and respiratory care facilities.

These mini-hospitals, each housing four beds, are outfitted with cardiac monitors, ECG machines, and nebulisers to handle asthma and cardiac cases effectively, maintained Zadoo. A dedicated 75-member medical team, including around 20 doctors and 50 paramedical staff, guarantees medical assistance throughout the journey, complementing the pilgrim's trek to the holy site of Shri Amarnath.

Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has established a 24x7 emergency response camp along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, affirmed Sub-Inspector Kartar Singh. Acting on directives from the Additional Director General of Police, the camp is manned by at least 20 personnel, comprising SDRF and Home Guard members, to enhance the safety of the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage, which began on July 3, is under stringent digital surveillance and RFID tracking to manage crowd control efficiently. The annual 57-day Yatra is set to conclude on August 28, aligning with the Raksha Bandhan festival, marking a significant spiritual event for thousands of devotees.