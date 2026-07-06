Uddhav Thackeray Leads 'Ram Raksha' Protest Over Alleged Temple Donation Theft

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray spearheaded the 'Ram Raksha' protest in Mumbai against the alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The protest marked the beginning of a larger movement aimed at safeguarding Hindutva and Lord Ram. Legal actions are underway in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:48 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Leads 'Ram Raksha' Protest Over Alleged Temple Donation Theft
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Ram Raksha protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray led a significant protest dubbed the 'Ram Raksha' rally at Mumbai's Dadar Hanuman Temple on Sunday. The demonstration was organized to address accusations of misappropriation of funds dedicated to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the gravity of the allegations, Thackeray stressed the invaluable role his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, played in awakening Hindu consciousness across India. He declared, 'Thieves have no right to take Ram's name. We will not rest until the theft is solved.'

The protest comes amid ongoing police investigations into fundraising irregularities, with Ayodhya Police now permitted to interrogate suspects already in custody. This burgeoning scandal has seen support swell from various Hindu community leaders, including Ayodhya Sant Mandal, who have urged against accepting resignation from Champat Rai, a senior Trust official involved in steering the temple's future.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026