Uddhav Thackeray Leads 'Ram Raksha' Protest Over Alleged Temple Donation Theft

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray led a significant protest dubbed the 'Ram Raksha' rally at Mumbai's Dadar Hanuman Temple on Sunday. The demonstration was organized to address accusations of misappropriation of funds dedicated to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the gravity of the allegations, Thackeray stressed the invaluable role his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, played in awakening Hindu consciousness across India. He declared, 'Thieves have no right to take Ram's name. We will not rest until the theft is solved.'

The protest comes amid ongoing police investigations into fundraising irregularities, with Ayodhya Police now permitted to interrogate suspects already in custody. This burgeoning scandal has seen support swell from various Hindu community leaders, including Ayodhya Sant Mandal, who have urged against accepting resignation from Champat Rai, a senior Trust official involved in steering the temple's future.