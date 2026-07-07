Delhi Tragedy: Mercedes Driver Arrested, Jaipur Family Devastated in Separate Crash

On Tuesday, Delhi Police detained Ansh Pratap Singh following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a scooty rider, identified as Deepak from Mangolpuri. The tragedy unfolded on July 5 near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand along the Outer Ring Road.

The fatal accident reportedly involved a Mercedes colliding with a scooty and fleeing the scene. Investigations led authorities to trace the vehicle, subsequently identifying Ansh Pratap Singh as the driver. A notice was issued to the car's registered owner, linking Singh to the incident. Legal proceedings are now underway as police registered a formal FIR.

Meanwhile, Jaipur witnessed another horrific road accident where three children were killed, and their parents critically injured. A speeding trailer reportedly lost control, striking the family along Ajmer Road Highway near the 200 Feet Bypass. The gruesome event highlights ongoing road safety challenges across the country.