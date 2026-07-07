Amit Shah Launches Green Delhi Drive with 70 Lakh Plantation Mission

The Centre and the Delhi Government have unveiled a series of environmental and infrastructure initiatives aimed at transforming the national capital into a greener and more sustainable city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Mission 70 Lakh Plantation' campaign in New Delhi while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several public projects, including electric buses, transport facilities and a new high-security prison.

The event was attended by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and other dignitaries.

Green mission focuses on restoring Delhi's Ridge

Launching the plantation campaign, Amit Shah said the Delhi Government has begun restoring the city's Ridge area by replacing invasive and environmentally harmful tree species with native varieties that can survive for more than a century.

He noted that although 7,784 hectares of the Ridge were notified under the Indian Forest Act in 1994, the final notification had remained pending for three decades. The Delhi Government has now declared 5,000 hectares of the area as forest land and plans to provide legal protection to the entire Ridge.

According to Shah, the Centre and the Delhi Government have set a target of developing and protecting 6,300 hectares of Ridge forest over the next four years. More than one crore native plants, including over 65 lakh large tree saplings, such as peepal, banyan, neem, arjun, jamun and gular, will be planted to improve biodiversity, soil health and groundwater while turning the Ridge into the "lungs of Delhi".

He also announced plans to create more than 70 ponds, preserve archaeological structures and develop themed forest zones such as Nakshatra Van, Mel Van, Rishi Van, Tirthankar Van, Shankar Van, Vaman Vriksha Van and Purani Vatika to strengthen people's connection with nature.

Citizens encouraged to join tree plantation campaign

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Amit Shah said environmental conservation must become a people's movement. He urged every resident of Delhi to plant at least one tree in the name of their mother while involving children so that future generations continue protecting the environment.

The Home Minister encouraged citizens to register through the Green Drive Portal to reserve plantation slots and make use of the Delhi Government's Vriksh Rath, which is distributing free saplings across the city. He added that the Nursery Locator facility will help residents identify nearby nurseries for additional planting material. According to Shah, balancing development with environmental protection is essential in tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

Electric buses, Yamuna clean-up and EV policy receive boost

Alongside the plantation drive, Amit Shah launched 300 electric buses, virtually inaugurated three new bus depots and 40 vehicle testing centres, and laid the foundation stone for a high-security prison in Narela under Delhi's broader development plan.

The Home Minister also reviewed ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River, stating that an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will soon ensure that cattle dung from Delhi's dairies is processed into biogas and organic manure instead of entering the river. He said this would replace the earlier practice where around 1,500 metric tonnes of dung reportedly flowed into the Yamuna each day. He added that 129 sewage treatment plants have already become operational, with 59 more planned to ensure treated water meeting prescribed quality standards is released into the river.

Shah said these initiatives, together with Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy, Ridge restoration programme and large-scale afforestation campaign, will help create a cleaner, greener and more sustainable capital city.