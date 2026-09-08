Brutal Assault Claims Life of Retired Musician in Delhi

A 54-year-old retired musician, C Vikram Singh, was reportedly fatally assaulted near his home in Delhi's Kilokari Village. Singh, originally from Manipur, objected to alleged disruptions, leading to the brutal encounter with local delivery personnel and dhaba employees, according to police reports.

Following the attack, Singh was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have apprehended several suspects, including minors, and an FIR has been filed under murder-related charges. The incident has sparked outrage among Manipur's community in Delhi, who held a candlelight vigil demanding justice.

A relative of Singh described the severity of the assault, indicating that it left him immobile. She mentioned that CCTV footage was in police possession, potentially aiding in identifying the assailants. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned the attack, urging swift investigation and justice. An in-depth police inquiry is ongoing to clarify the circumstances and involvement of those accused.