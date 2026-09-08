Brutal Assault Claims Life of Retired Musician in Delhi

C Vikram Singh, a retired musician from Manipur, succumbed to injuries after an alleged assault by delivery boys and dhaba staff. An FIR has been registered, and the accused, including minors, are in custody. The incident sparked a candlelight march in Delhi demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:50 IST
Brutal Assault Claims Life of Retired Musician in Delhi
People from Manipur hold a candlelight march in Delhi following the death of C Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 54-year-old retired musician, C Vikram Singh, was reportedly fatally assaulted near his home in Delhi's Kilokari Village. Singh, originally from Manipur, objected to alleged disruptions, leading to the brutal encounter with local delivery personnel and dhaba employees, according to police reports.

Following the attack, Singh was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have apprehended several suspects, including minors, and an FIR has been filed under murder-related charges. The incident has sparked outrage among Manipur's community in Delhi, who held a candlelight vigil demanding justice.

A relative of Singh described the severity of the assault, indicating that it left him immobile. She mentioned that CCTV footage was in police possession, potentially aiding in identifying the assailants. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned the attack, urging swift investigation and justice. An in-depth police inquiry is ongoing to clarify the circumstances and involvement of those accused.

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