Owaisi Urges Extended Deadline Amid Controversial Electoral Roll Revisions in Telangana

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demands a four-week extension for electors to address issues in Telangana's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He highlights anomalies, including living individuals marked as deceased and a rule targeting large families. The current extension falls short, he argues, necessitating more time for accurate corrections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST
Owaisi Urges Extended Deadline Amid Controversial Electoral Roll Revisions in Telangana
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi visits SIR Centres in the Karwan constituency (Photo/AIMIM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has called for a four-week extension for electors in Telangana amid ongoing efforts for electoral roll revisions. During visits to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Centers in the Karwan constituency, he criticized the adequacy of the current 21-day extension granted by the Election Commission.

Highlighting significant issues, Owaisi pointed out that over 100,000 people in the Karwan constituency alone received notices, some incorrectly marked as deceased. He emphasized the need for further investigation and adjustments to ensure accuracy in the final electoral list, which is slated for publication on November 9.

Furthermore, Owaisi raised concerns over a stipulation affecting individuals with six or more children, labeling it both surprising and regrettable. He urged affected voters to reach out to AIMIM's help desk or local leaders for assistance. The draft electoral rolls, published on August 17, reported discrepancies affecting over 92 lakh electors, with 73 lakh names excluded under various categories.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026