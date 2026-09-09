Owaisi Urges Extended Deadline Amid Controversial Electoral Roll Revisions in Telangana
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demands a four-week extension for electors to address issues in Telangana's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He highlights anomalies, including living individuals marked as deceased and a rule targeting large families. The current extension falls short, he argues, necessitating more time for accurate corrections.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has called for a four-week extension for electors in Telangana amid ongoing efforts for electoral roll revisions. During visits to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Centers in the Karwan constituency, he criticized the adequacy of the current 21-day extension granted by the Election Commission.
Highlighting significant issues, Owaisi pointed out that over 100,000 people in the Karwan constituency alone received notices, some incorrectly marked as deceased. He emphasized the need for further investigation and adjustments to ensure accuracy in the final electoral list, which is slated for publication on November 9.
Furthermore, Owaisi raised concerns over a stipulation affecting individuals with six or more children, labeling it both surprising and regrettable. He urged affected voters to reach out to AIMIM's help desk or local leaders for assistance. The draft electoral rolls, published on August 17, reported discrepancies affecting over 92 lakh electors, with 73 lakh names excluded under various categories.
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