Strengthening Ayush: A Collaborative Approach for Holistic Healthcare

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav urged States and Union Territories to enhance Ayush services nationwide at a NITI Aayog workshop in Hyderabad. The event saw government officials and experts discussing holistic healthcare delivery. Emphasis was on quality, accessibility, and integrating Ayush into mainstream health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:41 IST
Strengthening Ayush: A Collaborative Approach for Holistic Healthcare
Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a national workshop organized by NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the need for States and Union Territories to enhance Ayush services. Jadhav, who serves as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, called for increased accessibility and quality of Ayush healthcare across the nation.

The event, which aimed at strengthening the Ayush ecosystem, was attended by senior officials from the central and state governments, alongside experts in Ayush systems. Discussions focused on exchanging best practices and collaborative strategies to bolster Ayush services and integrate them with traditional healthcare models.

Keynote speakers highlighted the necessity of a coordinated effort in delivering quality healthcare services and the pivotal role of local governments in implementing these initiatives at the grassroots level. The workshop underscored technology's role in creating evidence-based holistic healthcare solutions, aligning with the Government's vision of comprehensive healthcare for all.

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