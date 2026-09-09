Strengthening Ayush: A Collaborative Approach for Holistic Healthcare

At a national workshop organized by NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the need for States and Union Territories to enhance Ayush services. Jadhav, who serves as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, called for increased accessibility and quality of Ayush healthcare across the nation.

The event, which aimed at strengthening the Ayush ecosystem, was attended by senior officials from the central and state governments, alongside experts in Ayush systems. Discussions focused on exchanging best practices and collaborative strategies to bolster Ayush services and integrate them with traditional healthcare models.

Keynote speakers highlighted the necessity of a coordinated effort in delivering quality healthcare services and the pivotal role of local governments in implementing these initiatives at the grassroots level. The workshop underscored technology's role in creating evidence-based holistic healthcare solutions, aligning with the Government's vision of comprehensive healthcare for all.