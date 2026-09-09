Notorious Robber Nabbed After 11-Year Run: Delhi Police's Masterstroke

Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehends Sharafat Ali, a 42-year-old fugitive wanted for a Rs 50 lakh robbery. Ali, on the run for 11 years, was finally arrested at DND Flyover following targeted intelligence operations. Ali has a storied criminal history, including murder and robbery convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:23 IST
Notorious Robber Nabbed After 11-Year Run: Delhi Police's Masterstroke
Representative image (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 42-year-old man accused in a Rs 50 lakh gunpoint robbery after a manhunt spanning nearly 11 years. The alleged robber, Sharafat Ali, also known by the alias Mama, had been absent since absconding on parole in a murder case.

Official sources disclosed that Ali had been out of custody since his parole granted by the Delhi High Court lapsed, leading to his status as a Proclaimed Offender in several cases. With specific intelligence, police set up an operation near the DND Flyover, resulting in Ali's arrest on August 30.

The operation, led by ACP Pankaj Arora and Inspector Priyanka, also resulted in the seizure of a country-made pistol from Ali. His extensive criminal record includes prior convictions in murder and robbery cases, as police continue investigations into possible connections with other criminal activities.

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