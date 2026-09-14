Tripura Celebrates PM Modi's 25 Years in Service with Extended Festivities
Tripura will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service with an extended 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 17. Unique observances are planned, coinciding with events in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, highlighting Modi's contributions and connection to the people.
- Country:
- India
Marking a significant milestone, Tripura will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service with an extended 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 17. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who described the observance as unique and extensive across the state.
Typically limited to fourteen days, 'Seva Pakhwada' will now stretch for a month to honor Modi's public service. The timing coincides with the ongoing Village Committee elections, as per the Chief Minister's statement during a press conference.
In parallel, Madhya Pradesh plans a massive lamp-lighting event in Ujjain on Modi's birthday, aiming for a world record. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized significant public involvement. In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged residents to light an 'Aashirwad Deep' to honor the Prime Minister. (ANI)
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