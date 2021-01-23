Mexico president OKs states acquiring vaccines

Left Menu
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given state governors permission to acquire coronavirus vaccines on their own.With coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths at record highs in recent days, the federal government hasnt received enough vaccine for the countrys 750,000 front-line medical workers.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:26 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given state governors permission to acquire coronavirus vaccines on their own.

With coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths at record highs in recent days, the federal government hasn't received enough vaccine for the country's 750,000 front-line medical workers. So state governors have been calling for permission to obtain vaccines on their own, and the president said Friday they can do so as long as they inform federal officials and use only approved vaccines. Also, Lopez Obrador announced Mexico plans to start vaccinating teachers and other school personnel in one of the country's 32 states this weekend with an eye toward resuming in-person classes there in late February.

Officials reported more than 21,000 confirmed infections Friday, a day after the country listed a record 22,339 cases. Deaths related to the virus in the previous 24 hours reached 1,440.

Mexico ranks No. 4 in deaths with more than 147,000, behind the U.S., Brazil and India.

