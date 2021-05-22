Inaccurate to blame COVID-19 treatment for increase in Mucormycosis cases, says medical research body director

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Director of the Directorate of Medical Research and Education on Saturday said that it is inaccurate to blame COVID-19 treatment for an increase in Mucormycosis or black fungus cases. "It is inaccurate to blame Covid-19 treatment for an increase in Mucormycosis cases. It is because of the new Covid-19 mutant that is affecting the beta cells in the pancreas. If it affects the pancreas, it results in an increase in blood sugar level," Dr Lahane told ANI.

Cases of 'black fungus' infection have been reported in several parts of the country. States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government. Several doctors these days are expressing concerns regarding an increase in black fungus cases across the country.

On Friday, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria pointed out that there has been an increasing trend of rise in fungal infection in the last few weeks being seen among those recovering from COVID-19 with several states reporting an increase in the cases of black fungus. "The Covid-19-linked infection has claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country," said Dr Guleria. (ANI)

