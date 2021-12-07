Left Menu

Brazil reports 108 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-12-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 03:12 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brazil has had 4,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 108 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday. The South American country has now registered 22,147,476 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 615,744, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

With 65% of the population fully vaccinated, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to 211 per day, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

