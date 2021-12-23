Left Menu

Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 44,595 new cases

Italy reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 146 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 44,595 from 36,293, hitting a record high. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,023 from a previous 1,010. Some 901,450 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 779,303, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 146 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 44,595 from 36,293, hitting a record high. Italy has registered 136,245 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.52 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,722 on Thursday, up from 8,544 a day earlier. There were 93 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 92 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,023 from a previous 1,010.

Some 901,450 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 779,303, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

