Left Menu

Brazil reports record high 224,567 cases of coronavirus

Brazil reported on Wednesday 224,567 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the health ministry. The previous record for daily cases was 204,854 on January 19. Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:47 IST
Brazil reports record high 224,567 cases of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil reported on Wednesday 224,567 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the health ministry. The South American country also reported 570 deaths from COVID-19. The previous record for daily cases was 204,854 on January 19.

Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022