Brazil reports record high 224,567 cases of coronavirus

Brazil reported on Wednesday 224,567 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the health ministry. The South American country also reported 570 deaths from COVID-19. The previous record for daily cases was 204,854 on January 19.

Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)