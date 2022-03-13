Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
Italy reported 48,886 COVID-19 cases and 86 related deaths on Sunday, down from 53,825 cases and 133 fatalities the day before, the health ministry said. Italy has reported 13.37 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,240 on Saturday, up from 8,234 a day earlier.
Italy reported 48,886 COVID-19 cases and 86 related deaths on Sunday, down from 53,825 cases and 133 fatalities the day before, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 156,868 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. Italy has reported 13.37 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,240 on Saturday, up from 8,234 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 40 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 516 from a previous 513.
