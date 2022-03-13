Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reported 48,886 COVID-19 cases and 86 related deaths on Sunday, down from 53,825 cases and 133 fatalities the day before, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 156,868 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. Italy has reported 13.37 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,240 on Saturday, up from 8,234 a day earlier. There were 41 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 40 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 516 from a previous 513.

