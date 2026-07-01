Britain and EU: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Volatility

Britain Hopes To Reschedule A Summit With The European Union After The Summer To Press On With A Reset In Relations And Demonstrate That Closer Ties Are Crucially Important In Volatile Times

Britain is aiming to reschedule a critical summit with the European Union after the summer, as part of efforts to reset relations and emphasize the importance of enhanced ties in these volatile times. The country's EU negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds, expressed this aspiration on Wednesday during a meeting with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. The meeting followed the postponement of the initially planned July 22 summit, which was delayed due to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, with Andy Burnham expected to succeed him.

In an interview with Reuters, Thomas-Symonds assured that technical negotiations regarding agri-food, emissions trading systems, and a youth mobility scheme are progressing positively. Delivering the summit package remains a priority, he stressed, even with the temporary delay until Starmer's replacement takes over. He also highlighted the need to demonstrate the benefits of such cooperation to the British public, particularly in the face of challenges posed by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which holds a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of the 2029 national election.

Thomas-Symonds, who has led negotiations with the bloc for two years, underlined the need for closer ties between Britain and the EU in an increasingly volatile world. As part of Starmer's reset, Britain has already initiated agreements on agri-food, emissions trading, and youth mobility to revive its relationship with the EU. The objective is to preserve and further develop critical supply chains as the decade progresses, amidst negotiations for long-term beneficial deals, including safeguarding measures in the steel industry.